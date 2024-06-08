Next Article

The redeem codes are valid for a limited duration

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem today's codes

By Akash Pandey 09:42 am Jun 08, 202409:42 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has released a fresh set of redeem codes on June 8. These codes offer players the opportunity to win various in-game items that are typically available via in-app purchases. The redeem codes consist of alphanumeric combinations and have a limited lifespan of 12-18 hours. Additionally, they are only available to the first 500 registered users, creating a sense of urgency among players.

Code details

Redeem codes for June 8

Those who miss out on today's codes will have to wait for a new batch the following day. The list of codes for June 8 includes: D1X9S6H8G5J07P4C, M3Q5K8L1J70P9Z2R, G7L9D4X2HB6J1Q8P, V6M3G8Q5IP1J2X4H. T1K9D2J4G5R7X66L, S5J66P0C8M4V9H3K, X7R56L8G4H2P5J9M, J1P6L9K2H4D3QJ5G. Z2H4V7J5D8R69Q3G, P8K56H1L3Q4M2G7D, 5JG3W8L7X9R1K0DZ, Y7F2C9M4Q6X1P8S5. V3T1N8K4H6dM2P0J, R9W7G4Q5D2YU1X6L, C2B6V3K9T5G87J1M, H5F8K19M4Z2X6V7L. B3M2Q1S6J8G79L0D, G9V3K55H8M1D6P4J, H6L1J7Q9M4G2K39D, D5G15L9P2M8J7Q6K. A0Q9J3B7X5G8ZRDV, YFP3MK7T1V8W5XGZ, LBN6CGZD1JXVW7Q0, S5DJRZC9XG2LWQ3V. 2V8M4X1C7T3WLPNZ, G5B2JW0X6D8R3V7C.

Redemption process

How to unlock in-game items: A step-by-step guide

To redeem the codes, players must visit the official rewards website and log into their registered accounts. They then copy each code one at a time, paste it into the dialogue box, and hit submit. After confirming their submission, the free rewards and weapons are sent directly to their game's mailbox. This process allows players to easily access various in-game items that can enhance their gaming experience.