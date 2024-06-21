In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite Elon Musk's previous criticism of LiDAR technology for self-driving cars, Tesla has become the largest LiDAR customer for Luminar in Q1, contributing over 10% of its quarterly revenue.

LiDAR sensors are widely used by carmakers to offer varying levels of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Tesla is using LiDAR sensors to improve its self-driving tech

What's the story Tesla, last month, made an unexpected move by purchasing LiDAR sensors worth $2 million from Orlando-based manufacturer Luminar. This decision was surprising due to CEO Elon Musk's previous criticisms of companies using this laser sensor technology for their autonomous vehicles. Recently, a Tesla Model Y was seen equipped with Luminar's Hydra sensors. The vehicle was spotted on Highway 101 in Mountain View, California, heading southbound.

Model Y's LiDAR sensors: A shift in strategy?

The spotted Tesla Model Y was labeled as an "Engineering Vehicle," suggesting that the company could be using LiDAR sensors to validate its self-driving software. This move is particularly noteworthy because Musk previously stated that such validation was no longer necessary.

Tesla's embraced LiDAR despite Musk's criticism

Musk previously criticized LiDAR as a dependency and warned that companies relying on LiDAR for their self-driving capabilities face failure. However, Tesla recently contradicted Musk's stance. According to the recent quarterly earnings report from Luminar, Tesla emerged as their "largest LiDAR customer in Q1." This meant that Tesla contributed over 10% of Luminar's quarterly revenue, amounting to approximately $2.1 million in LiDAR purchases, based on Luminar's total revenue of $21 million for the quarter.