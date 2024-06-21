In brief Simplifying... In brief The Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV has hit a sales milestone, selling 10,000 units within its first month of launch.

The vehicle, which offers both petrol and diesel variants, is packed with tech and comfort features including a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a 10.2-inch infotainment screen.

Despite a diesel option, the petrol variants are proving more popular, accounting for three out of every five bookings. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The XUV 3XO was launched in late April

Mahindra XUV 3XO clocks 10,000 sales in first month

By Akash Pandey 05:02 pm Jun 21, 202405:02 pm

What's the story Mahindra's latest SUV, the XUV 3XO, has made a strong debut in the Indian market, clocking 10,000 sales within the first month of its launch. The SUV was launched in April with a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and deliveries began on May 26. The XUV 3XO is a revamped version of Mahindra's previous model, the XUV300, and competes with other sub-compact SUVs such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet.

Milestone

Impressive sales performance

Mahindra delivered an impressive 2,500 units of the XUV 3XO within the first three days of its launch. This number quadrupled over the next three days, making the XUV 3XO one of the fastest SUVs to reach the 10,000-sales landmark within a month of its launch. The initial deliveries included entry-level M1, MX2, and MX2 Pro variants with costs ranging between ₹10 lakh and ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries for top-end variants like AX7 and AX7 L have started this month.

Powertrain options

Petrol variants lead in popularity

The XUV 3XO offers three powertrain options with both petrol and diesel variants available. The petrol variants include a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine and a 1.2-liter turbocharged unit with power outputs ranging between 110hp and 129hp. Despite also offering a 1.5-liter diesel engine variant, Mahindra reports that three out of every five XUV 3XO SUVs booked are petrol variants.

Features

SUV packs tech and comfort features

In addition to its performance features, the XUV 3XO is packed with tech and comfort features to compete against its rivals. These include a panoramic sunroof, ADAS suite, 17-inch alloy wheels, and dual-zone climate control - all firsts for an SUV in this segment. The XUV 3XO also sports a 10.2-inch infotainment screen with AdrenoX operating system, electronic parking brake, six standard airbags, wireless charger, and compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.