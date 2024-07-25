In short Simplifying... In short Apple Maps has expanded its reach to the web, offering features like city exploration, business details, and food ordering, with a 'Look Around' feature on the way.

Apple Maps now works on the web: Take on Google?

By Akash Pandey 05:52 pm Jul 25, 202405:52 pm

What's the story Apple has launched a web version of Apple Maps, marking a significant expansion of the navigation service. This move sets up Apple Maps to compete directly with Google Maps, offering users access to driving and walking directions, business information, and food ordering capabilities from their desktop or mobile browsers. This is the first time that Apple has officially made its mapping service available on the web.

Features

Web version mirrors iOS app's functionality

Apple Maps on the web carries the same functionality as the iOS app. Users can explore cities, view ratings and reviews, and get details about businesses. It also includes features such as guides, opening hours for businesses, and the ability to order food directly from Maps. In addition, Apple has announced plans to launch a 'Look Around' feature in the coming months, similar to Google's Street View.

Expansion

Compatibility and future plans

Currently, the web-based version of Apple Maps is only available in English and works on Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, along with Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. Apple has confirmed plans to roll out support for more languages, web browsers, and platforms in the future. This expansion will allow developers using Apple's MapKit JS tool to link out to Maps on the web across various platforms such as Android and iOS.

Progress

Evolution and recent updates

Since its launch on the iPhone in 2012, Apple has been adding new features to its mapping service. These include detailed city maps, cycling directions, multi-stop routing, EV routing, and offline routes. The recent update also included custom 3D landmarks in Paris ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics. The new web platform has been introduced through a beta available at beta.maps.apple.com.

Competition

Apple Maps web launch amid rising competition

The launch of Apple Maps on the web comes as other open-source alternatives, such as the Overture Maps Foundation backed by Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft, are also aiming to compete with Google Maps. The Overture Maps Foundation made its first mapping dataset publicly available on Wednesday, allowing developers to freely use the information in their apps. This development signifies a growing competition in the digital mapping landscape.