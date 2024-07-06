In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple has finally given the green light to Epic Games' store on iPhones, after previously rejecting it due to similarities with its own App Store.

Epic Games's legal battle with Apple began in 2020

Apple caves in Europe: Epic's games store gets greenlight

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:27 am Jul 06, 202410:27 am

What's the story Apple has given the green light to Epic Games's marketplace app for iPhones and iPads in Europe. This approval comes after the Fortnite creator accused the tech giant of hindering its efforts to establish a game store on these devices. The recent dispute involved the Epic Sweden AB Marketplace, which Apple clarified is separate from Epic's already approved Fortnite app. This development is part of an ongoing legal battle between the two companies that began in 2020.

Design dispute

Epic Games defends design choices amid rejections

Before Apple's approval, Epic Games claimed that the iPhone maker had twice rejected documents for the launch of its game store. The rejections were due to perceived similarities between certain buttons and labels used by Epic's store and those in Apple's App Store. In response, Epic stated, "We are using the same 'Install' and 'In-app purchases' naming conventions that are used across popular app stores on multiple platforms, and are following standard conventions for buttons in iOS apps."

Criticism voiced

Epic Games criticizes Apple's rejection as arbitrary

Epic criticized Apple's rejection of its marketplace app as "arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA (Digital Markets Act)." The company shared these concerns with the European Commission. The Commission, which initiated an investigation into Apple's validation processes for apps and alternative app stores last month, has not yet commented on this issue.

Policy changes

Apple's proposed changes to App Store policies

In response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) directives that came into effect in March, Apple had proposed changes to its App Store policies. The new policies permit alternative app stores on iPhones and provide an opt-out from the usage of the in-app payments system. However, they also introduce a "core technology fee," which several developers have criticized as exploitative. These changes are part of Apple's ongoing efforts to address antitrust concerns raised by Epic and other developers.