In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple's 2025 iPad lineup is set to impress with three new models.

The 11th-generation iPad will feature the A16 Bionic chip, promising a significant performance boost.

The iPad mini 7, with its A17 chip, hints at powerful processing in a compact size.

Lastly, the M5 iPad Pro will offer two display sizes and connectivity options, catering to a variety of user preferences.

The M5 iPad Pro will be Apple's next flagship tablet

3 new models: Leak reveals Apple's iPad plans for 2025

By Akash Pandey 11:25 am Jul 05, 202411:25 am

What's the story Apple is planning significant upgrades for its iPad lineup, according to a new leak. Identifiers posted by @aaronp613 on X reveal three new iPads: a brand-new M5 iPad Pro, an updated 11th-generation iPad, and a new iPad mini 7. The most surprising addition is the M5 iPad Pro, since the M4 model was released just two months ago. The device identifiers suggest a shift toward a more regular upgrade cycle for iPads, similar to the iPhone and Mac lineup schedules.

Tablet specifications

11th-generation iPad to include A16 Bionic chip

The new iPads, listed as 15,7 and 15,8, indicate Wi-Fi and cellular models of the 11th-generation iPad, respectively. The leak also suggests that this iPad will ship with the A16 Bionic chip that debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022. Even though it's a two-year-old chip, it will still deliver significant performance upgrades to the 11th-generation iPad compared to its predecessor with the A14 Bionic chip.

Hardware upgrade

iPad mini 7 to feature A17 chip

The leak also provides details about the upcoming iPad mini 7. The 16,1 and 16,2 indicators of this model suggest Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations, both of which will feature an A17 chip. It is yet to be confirmed whether this will be the A17 Pro from Apple's iPhone 15 Pro, or a slightly less powerful version of the chip. Regardless, such power in a small tablet suggests significant processing and multitasking capabilities.

Information

Details on the new M5 iPad Pro

The M5 iPad Pro will be available in two display sizes and connectivity options. The identifiers 17,1, 17,2, 17,3, and 17,4 represent 11-inch (Wi-Fi), 11-inch (cellular), 13-inch (Wi-Fi), and 13-inch (cellular) models, respectivey.