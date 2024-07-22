In short Simplifying... In short Meta is reportedly working on a feature similar to Apple's EyeSight for its Quest headset, as per a new patent titled "Embedded Sensors in Immersive Reality Headset to enable Social Presence".

Meta is now following Apple's lead

Meta seeks patent for feature similar to Apple's Vision Pro

By Akash Pandey 01:09 pm Jul 22, 202401:09 pm

What's the story Meta has filed a patent that seems to emulate the 'EyeSight' feature of the Apple Vision Pro headset, according to PatentlyApple. This move follows the successful launch and sale of the Vision Pro earlier this year, marking Apple's first significant entry into a new product category since the introduction of the Apple Watch. The design and capabilities of the Vision Pro have impressed users and prompted competing brands to investigate this new mixed-reality headset technology.

EyeSight mimicry

How the patent mirrors Apple's EyeSight feature?

Despite Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's preference for the lighter and more comfortable Meta Quest 3, his company is moving toward replicating a feature of the Apple headset. Officially titled "Embedded Sensors in Immersive Reality Headset to enable Social Presence," the patent indicates that Meta may be considering a redesign of its Quest headset or a completely new headset design incorporating Apple's EyeSight-like feature.

Health sensors

Differentiating with inclusion of health sensors

To distinguish itself from Apple's EyeSight, Meta's patent mentions the inclusion of health sensors in the face interface. The EyeSight feature in the Vision Pro is a unique innovation that enhances user connectivity. It allows the headset wearer to see others approaching them, for better interaction. Furthermore, when a user is immersed in an environment or using an app, EyeSight provides visual cues about what they are focusing on.