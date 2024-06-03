Next Article

A total of 71,82,000 accounts were suspended between April 1 and April 30, 2024

WhatsApp bans 7M Indian accounts in April amid abuse crackdown

By Akash Pandey 05:33 pm Jun 03, 202405:33 pm

What's the story WhatsApp has banned approximately 7.2 million Indian accounts in April 2024, in a decisive move to safeguard its platform. This action is part of the company's ongoing efforts to prevent misuse and uphold the integrity of its service in the nation. As per WhatsApp's latest India Monthly Report, a total of 71,82,000 accounts were suspended between April 1 and April 30, 2024.

Company actions

Proactive measures, user reports, and rigorous intervention criteria

Interestingly, 13,02,000 were proactively blocked by WhatsApp before any user reports were filed. The company applied a preemptive strategy in curbing abuse on its platform. Advanced machine learning algorithms and data analytics were employed to detect suspicious behavior patterns that may indicate misuse. In April, WhatsApp received 10,554 user reports addressing various issues like account support, ban appeals, product assistance, and safety concerns. Despite the high volume of reports, only six accounts were actioned based on these complaints.

Information

What are the reasons for account bans?

WhatsApp bans accounts for several reasons including violation of its terms of service such as spamming, scamming, spreading misinformation, and sharing harmful content. Breaching local laws also leads to immediate bans.

Regulatory adherence

Compliance with IT rules

The latest account bans align with WhatsApp's assurance to comply with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. As per these rules, companies are mandated to release compliance reports detailing actions they took in response to user complaints and legal violations. The report underscores WhatsApp's stringent measures against harmful behavior using both user feedback and advanced detection systems.