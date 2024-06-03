Next Article

The Magic V Flip is currently up for pre-reservations

HONOR Magic V Flip launching on June 13: Check features

By Akash Pandey 05:11 pm Jun 03, 202405:11 pm

What's the story HONOR has officially announced the launch date of its first flip phone, the Magic V Flip. The device is set to debut on June 13 in China, marking HONOR's entry into the clamshell device market. This launch signifies a new venture for HONOR as it has previously only released book-style foldable devices. The company has now shared several renders of the Magic V Flip, showcasing the phone in all its color variants and from different angles.

Design details

Magic V Flip will be offered in three color options

The Magic V Flip will be available in Camilla White, Champagne Pink, and Iris Black colors. A distinctive design feature is the two circles on the cover display reserved for the phone's cameras, with a larger circle for the main camera. HONOR has made an intriguing design choice with the placement of the LED flash in the Magic V Flip. Unlike other flip-style foldables, this device's LED flash is located in the bottom half of the phone, below the hinge.

Device specs

Magic V Flip specifications confirmed by HONOR

HONOR has confirmed some hardware specifications for the Magic V Flip. The flip phone will offer 12GB of RAM and will be available in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Additionally, the device will support 66W charging, according to a recent 3C listing. Under the hood, it is expected to include a 4,500mAh battery.