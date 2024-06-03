Next Article

It will be up for grabs from June 6

OnePlus 12 Glacial White edition launched in India at ₹65,000

By Akash Pandey 04:42 pm Jun 03, 202404:42 pm

What's the story OnePlus has launched the Glacial White edition of its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, in India. It joins the existing Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colorways. The new variant features a glass back with a smooth and frosted texture. However, it shares identical specifications with other color variants of the model. The OnePlus 12 Glacial White is available in a single 12GB/256GB configuration, priced at ₹64,999. Starting June 6, customers can purchase the phone from Amazon, and other partner stores.

What's onboard?

Take a look at the specifications

The OnePlus 12 Glacial White sports a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and features a Cryo-velocity cooling system with a large heat dissipation area. On the software front, it runs Android 14 with OxygenOS 14, and guarantees four years of Android updates along with five years of security updates.

Specifications

Camera and battery features

The OnePlus 12 Glacial White sports a 50MP (OIS) Sony LYT-808 sensor for the main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP (OIS) OV64B 3x periscope telephoto lens. Up front, it features a 32MP camera. The device is powered by a 5,400mAh battery that supports both 100W wired as well as 50W wireless fast charging.

Information

Special offers for OnePlus 12 Glacial White

OnePlus is offering an instant bank discount of ₹3,000 from select partner banks and a special price coupon of ₹2,000 from June 6 to June 20. Additionally, customers can avail an exchange bonus of up to ₹12,000 and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.