The devices will be introduced in the mid-range segment

Samsung's Galaxy A55, A35 to launch on March 11

By Akash Pandey 07:02 pm Mar 05, 202407:02 pm

What's the story Samsung is set to unveil two new Galaxy A series smartphones in India on March 11 at 2:30pm (IST). Although the company hasn't disclosed specific models, rumors point to the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G. The Samsung Shop app features a teaser for the launch, offering a glimpse of the upcoming devices and their features.

Details

The handsets will offer improved low-lit imagery

The Galaxy A Series teaser showcases a pink phone with a key island bump design, previously hinted at in leaks. The new models will boast improved low-light photography, a "powerful processor," and Knox Security data protection. Additionally, they will offer spill and slip resistance, four Android upgrades, and five years of security updates.

Phone #1

Expected specifications of Galaxy A35 5G

The Galaxy A35 5G is anticipated to have a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may feature a 50MP triple rear camera and a 13MP camera up front. An Exynos 1380 chip may power the device, with 128GB/256GB storage options. On the software front, Android 14-based UI will be available. Under the hood, it'll pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging. An IP67 rating for dust and water resistance is also expected.

Phone #2

Galaxy A55 5G will pack a slightly more powerful processor

The Galaxy A55 5G is likely to share similar features with the A35 5G, such as color options, battery, charging, and IP rating. It could be powered by an Exynos 1480 chipset, with an 8GB/256GB configuration. The A55 5G may also sport a 120Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen. At the back, a 50MP main,`12MP ultra-wide, and a macro sensor is expected. Up front, a 32MP camera may be available for selfies and video calling.