What's the story

Russia has threatened to retaliate after claiming to have intercepted eight United States-supplied ATACMS missiles fired by Ukraine at the Belgorod region.

"On January 3, an attempt was made from Ukrainian territory to launch a missile attack against the Belgorod region using US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles," the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

The ministry added that these actions by Kyiv, with Western curators' support, would be met with retaliation.