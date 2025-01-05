Russia vows retaliation after Ukraine allegedly fires US-supplied missiles
What's the story
Russia has threatened to retaliate after claiming to have intercepted eight United States-supplied ATACMS missiles fired by Ukraine at the Belgorod region.
"On January 3, an attempt was made from Ukrainian territory to launch a missile attack against the Belgorod region using US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles," the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
The ministry added that these actions by Kyiv, with Western curators' support, would be met with retaliation.
Escalating tensions
US, Russia at odds over Ukraine's use of long-range weapons
The ministry previously stated that air defenses downed eight ATACMS missiles in total but did not specify when or when.
The ATACMS missile system, first developed in the 1980s, has a range of 300km.
Last year, outgoing US President Joe Biden had authorized Ukraine to use such long-range weapons against Russia, a decision seen by the Kremlin as an escalation of the conflict.
Military aid
Ukraine to receive French military support amid conflict
Apart from US military support, Ukraine is also expected to receive its first French Mirage 2000-5F multirole fighters this month.
This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened last year to strike central Kyiv with hypersonic ballistic missiles if Ukraine continued using long-range Western weapons against Russian territory.
Both nations have accused each other of civilian attacks since the start of the year.
Rising violence
Civilian attacks and military strategies intensify in Ukraine
Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia launched 300 drones and 20 missiles at Ukrainian targets, highlighting the need for bolstered air defenses.
He wrote on social media that "such Russian terror...requires both us and all our partners not to reduce efforts in strengthening our air defense shield."
Unlike Biden, President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview last month that he was "very vehemently" opposed to Ukraine using the arms, which, according to him, were "escalating" the conflict.