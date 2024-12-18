Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian rupee is nearing a record low of 85 per USD, influenced by factors like the expected US Federal Reserve rate cut, the weakening Chinese yuan, and US tariff pressures.

The Reserve Bank of India's interventions to stabilize the currency have led to a significant drop in foreign exchange reserves.

Despite this, the Indian government asserts that the rupee is faring better than several other Asian currencies. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The fall is just six paise shy of the 85 mark

Indian rupee plummets to record low, nears 85 per USD

By Mudit Dube 12:40 pm Dec 18, 202412:40 pm

What's the story The Indian rupee has witnessed a sharp fall, hitting an all-time low of 84.94 against the US dollar on December 18. The fall is just six paise shy of the 85 mark, hinting at further decline. The currency opened slightly lower than its previous close at 84.92, down by two paise from 84.90.

Market anticipation

US Federal Reserve meeting impacts rupee's value

The rupee's fall comes ahead of a key US Federal Reserve meeting later today. Market players are keenly awaiting the American central bank's decision on whether it will go ahead with another 25 basis point (bps) rate cut. The CME FedWatch Tool shows a whopping 97.1% of investors expect this rate cut, up from yesterday's prediction of 96%.

External factors

Chinese yuan's depreciation and US tariffs pressure rupee

Kunal Sodhani, Vice President of Shinhan Bank, has said the weakening Chinese yuan could further drag the rupee down. Further, incoming US President Donald Trump's tweets on tariffs are adding to the pressure on Asian currencies including the rupee. The Indian currency is also being weighed down by foreign investor outflows and an expanding trade deficit recorded in November.

Reserve concerns

RBI's intervention and forex reserves depletion

The rupee's depreciation is a major concern for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has been intervening in the currency market, resulting in a decline in foreign exchange reserves. In the last two months, India's foreign exchange reserves have fallen by over $46 billion. According to RBI data, the forex reserves were at $654.857 billion on December 6, down from $704.885 billion on October 4.

Regional comparison

Rupee's performance in comparison to Asian peers

Despite its recent depreciation, the Indian government has maintained that the rupee has outperformed several of its Asian counterparts. The government made the statement while responding to a query raised in Parliament last week. The rupee's performance is being closely monitored amid these global financial developments and their potential impact on the Indian economy.