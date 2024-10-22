Summarize Simplifying... In short The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put a stop to lending activities by Sachin Bansal's Navi Finserv due to concerns over high interest rates and hidden fees.

Despite discussions with the regulator, no significant changes were made, leading to this decision.

Why RBI has barred Sachin Bansal's Navi Finserv from lending

What's the story The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cracked the whip on Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal's Bengaluru-based non-bank lender Navi Finserv. The regulator issued an order, directing Navi and three other non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) to stop lending. The move comes as the firms failed to meet their commitments to the RBI, even as discussions with the central bank were ongoing.

The RBI's action was mainly driven by concerns over usurious lending practices. These include high interest rates, unfair and concealed fees, and evergreening of loans. Despite Navi's management being open and sincere in their discussions with the regulator, no significant changes were observed on the ground. This lack of progress led to the central bank's decision to halt lending activities.

The RBI has said the restrictions can be lifted after remedial actions. However, it is still unclear when that would happen as the companies have to address a number of issues. The central bank's directive is a clear indication of its commitment to ensure fair lending practices in the financial sector.

In related news, Navi Finserv has called off its proposed ₹100 crore bond sale amid RBI's scrutiny over its lending practices. The bond sale was scheduled to open for bidding yesterday, and the firm planned to raise ₹100 crore by issuing two-year and three-month bonds.