Summarize Simplifying... In short Donald Trump's pick for FBI director, Kash Patel, has been targeted in an Iranian cyberattack.

Patel, known for his loyalty to Trump and his proposed drastic changes to the FBI, is the latest in a string of Trump allies targeted by foreign hackers.

Amidst these cyber threats, it remains uncertain whether Patel's nomination will be approved by the Senate.

Kash Patel was Trump's chief of staff at the Pentagon

Trump's FBI director pick, Kash Patel, targeted in Iranian cyberattack

By Snehil Singh 10:59 am Dec 04, 202410:59 am

What's the story Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director, has reportedly been targeted by an Iranian cyberattack. The FBI warned Patel that hackers may have accessed some of his communications, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Alex Pfeiffer, a spokesperson for Trump's transition team, had confirmed Patel's role in countering the "terrorist Iranian regime" during Trump's first term and his commitment to implementing protective policies as FBI Director.

Reforms and attacks

Patel's proposed reforms and pattern of foreign hacking

Patel, who is critical of the FBI and the intelligence community, has proposed drastic changes for the agency. These include moving the FBI headquarters, scaling back its intelligence role, firing employees who disagree with Trump's agenda, and returning to law enforcement. Patel's cyberattack comes amid a string of foreign hacking attempts against Trump's allies. Last month, Todd Blanche, Trump's pick for Deputy Attorney General, was warned by the FBI about Chinese hackers tapping into his cellphone.

Cyber threats

Iranian hackers target Trump's inner circle

The Chinese government has denied accusations of its involvement in the cyberattack on Blanche. Back in June, Iranian hackers had purportedly hacked the email account of Roger Stone, a long-time Trump ally, in an effort to access a senior Trump campaign official's email. Donald Trump Jr. has also been flagged by the FBI as a prime target for Iranian hackers. The Iranian government denies these accusations and any involvement in US election interference.

Agency reforms

Patel's stance and proposals for FBI

Patel, an Indian American, is known for his loyalty to Trump and his opposition to what he sees as a "deep state" within government agencies such as the FBI. It is unclear whether Patel will be approved, even by a Republican-led Senate, though Trump has hinted at using recess appointments to push his nominees through. Patel would succeed Christopher Wray, who was chosen by Trump in 2017 but rapidly fell out of favor with the president and his supporters.