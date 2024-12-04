Summarize Simplifying... In short South Korea's parliament swiftly overturned President Yoon's shocking martial law decree, which had sparked international concern due to its potential to suppress political activities and free speech.

The opposition Democratic Party is now demanding Yoon's resignation, accusing him of undermining democracy, and threatening impeachment.

This political turmoil, the first of its kind since 1980, has left the nation's leadership in a precarious position.

The martial law order was announced on Tuesday

South Korea reverses martial law hours after president's shock decree

Dec 04, 2024

What's the story South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol has revoked a martial law order just hours after its surprise announcement. The decree, which permitted warrantless arrests and prohibited political activities, had sparked political unrest and widespread criticism from lawmakers across the spectrum. Yoon announced martial law in an unexpected late-night address on Tuesday, accusing the main opposition party of sympathizing with North Korea and engaging in anti-state activities. Following the reversal, troops sent to enforce the order were withdrawn, Yonhap reported.

Presidential challenges

Yoon's presidency marked by North Korea tensions, political battles

Following Yoon's declaration, parliamentarians moved quickly to stop the martial law proclamation, with 190 of the 300 members of parliament voting to overturn it. Yoon had labeled the opposition's actions as "clear anti-state behavior aimed at inciting rebellion," claiming these acts have "paralyzed state affairs and turned the National Assembly into a den of criminals." "To safeguard...South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements...I hereby declare emergency martial law," Yoon said.

Global reaction

Yoon's martial law decree sparks international concern

Yoon did not specify what precise measures would be implemented, but Yonhap cited the complete military edict, which prohibits all political and parliamentary activities and enables arrest without a warrant. It also prohibits "denying free democracy or attempting a subversion" and outlaws "fake news" and "manipulating public opinion." Reuters reported that "strikes, work stoppages, and rallies that incite social chaos" are also forbidden. This includes doctors who were involved in a walkout.

Political fallout

Opposition party threatens impeachment, demands Yoon's resignation

In the aftermath, the opposition Democratic Party has threatened to initiate impeachment proceedings unless President Yoon resigns immediately. The party accused Yoon of "destroying the Constitution and trampling on democracy." Han Dong-hoon, leader of Yoon's ruling People's Power Party, publicly apologized for the incident and called for the dismissal of the defense minister. South Korean presidents last imposed martial law in 1980, after a statewide movement organized by students and labor organizations.