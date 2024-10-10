Summarize Simplifying... In short South Korean author and artist, Han Kang, born into a literary family, has won the Nobel Literature Prize 2024.

This prestigious award has been given to 116 individuals since 1901, with breaks during the World Wars.

South Korean author Han Kang wins Nobel Literature Prize 2024

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:34 pm Oct 10, 202404:34 pm

What's the story The 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to South Korean author Han Kang "for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life." The Swedish Academy in Stockholm awards the prize, with past recipients including Bob Dylan, Toni Morrison, and Winston Churchill. This will be the fourth Nobel awarded this week, following chemistry, physics, and medicine.

More about the winner Han Kang

Born in 1970 in Gwangju, South Korea, Han moved to Seoul with her family at the age of nine. Coming from a literary family—her father is a well-known novelist—Han has pursued not only writing but also art and music, influences that are evident throughout her body of literary work.

Han Kang began her literary career in 1993

Han started her literary career in 1993 with the publication of several poems in Literature and Society. She made her prose debut in 1995 with a short story collection and soon followed it with various other works, including both novels and short stories.

Nobel Prize in Literature

116 Nobel Prizes in Literature awarded since 1901

Since 1901, a total of 116 Nobel Prizes in Literature have been awarded. The prize was not given during several years of the First and Second World Wars, specifically in 1914, 1918, 1935, and between 1940 and 1943. The youngest person to receive the award was Rudyard Kipling in 1907, at 41; the oldest was Doris Lessing—who received the prize in 2007 aged 87.