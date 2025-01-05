'Travesty': Musk on billionaire George Soros receiving US's highest award
What's the story
United States President Joe Biden announced the recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Saturday. Among the 19 honorees was entrepreneur and philanthropist George Soros, a decision that has sparked controversy.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized the decision on X, calling it a "travesty."
The White House described Soros as an "investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations," whose work spans over 120 countries and focuses on democracy, human rights, education, and social justice.
Award recipients
Other notable recipients of the Presidential Medal
Other prominent recipients of America's highest civilian honor were former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, footballer Lionel Messi, and actors Denzel Washington and Michael J. Fox.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is given to people who have made significant contributions to the prosperity or values of the United States or world peace.
The White House stressed that these are "great leaders" who made extraordinary contributions.
Public reaction
Fox & Friends hosts express outrage over Soros's award
The decision to honor Soros was also criticized by Fox & Friends hosts.
Host Rachel Campos-Duffy called Soros the "most evil man," while Steve Bannon called the award a badge of honor for someone who he believes epitomizes problems with the current administration.
Social media users also criticized the choice of divisive figures like Soros for this prestigious medal, seeing Biden's picks as politically motivated.
Official response
White House defends its choice of honorees
The White House defended its choices by emphasizing the honorees' contributions to public service and global democracy.
In a press statement, it described Soros as someone who "has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice."
Soros is known for his philanthropic work through his Open Society Foundations. The Hungarian-born billionaire has been a top donor to Democratic causes and candidates.