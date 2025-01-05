What's the story

United States President Joe Biden announced the recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Saturday. Among the 19 honorees was entrepreneur and philanthropist George Soros, a decision that has sparked controversy.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized the decision on X, calling it a "travesty."

The White House described Soros as an "investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations," whose work spans over 120 countries and focuses on democracy, human rights, education, and social justice.