Summarize Simplifying... In short After months of deadly clashes, Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a ceasefire, brokered by the US and France.

The 60-day truce, effective from Tuesday, aims to end hostilities that have resulted in over 3,760 deaths due to Israeli fire.

Meanwhile, India has been proactive in ensuring the safety of its nationals residing in Israel amidst the escalating tensions.

India welcomes ceasefire between Israel, Lebanon

By Snehil Singh 04:57 pm Nov 27, 202404:57 pm

What's the story India has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, brokered by the United States. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement supporting de-escalation and expressing hope for regional peace and stability. "We welcome the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that has been announced," it said. "We have always called for de-escalation, restraint, and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy."

Conflict background

Ceasefire follows months of deadly clashes

The ceasefire agreement comes after months of deadly clashes, which escalated after the killing of several Hezbollah leaders. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Joe Biden for his role in brokering the agreement. He also stressed that Israel would maintain its freedom of action in enforcing the ceasefire. The deal, effective from Tuesday night, is expected to hold for 60 days and sees both Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants pulling back from southern Lebanon.

Peace efforts

Ceasefire aims to end hostilities, ensure regional peace

The ceasefire deal was brokered by both the US and France after nearly 14 months of fighting. It seeks to end hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah which have left over 3,760 dead due to Israeli fire in Lebanon over the last 13 months, according to Lebanese health officials. However, the agreement does not impact Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Citizen safety

India's efforts to ensure safety of its nationals

Earlier, amid rising tensions in West Asia, India had issued advisories for its nationals living in Israel. The Indian Embassy in Israel has been in touch with Indian nationals to ensure their safety. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "20,000-30,000 people of Indian origin live in Israel. Our embassy there is in constant touch with them."