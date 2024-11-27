Summarize Simplifying... In short Hamas has communicated its readiness for a ceasefire agreement and a significant prisoner exchange deal to mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.

The potential agreement could see Israel maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza, similar to the recent Lebanon ceasefire.

Hamas ready for Gaza ceasefire agreement, 'serious' prisoners exchange deal

By Chanshimla Varah 04:23 pm Nov 27, 202404:23 pm

What's the story Hamas has said that it is ready for a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip. The announcement on Wednesday came after a similar truce between Israel and Lebanon came into effect earlier in the day. "We are committed to cooperating with any effort to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, and we are interested in ending the aggression against our people," the Palestinian terror group said in a statement.

Accusations

Hamas accuses Israel of obstructing ceasefire agreement

"We have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners," a Hamas official told AFP. However, he accused Israel of obstructing an agreement. Sami Abu Zuhri, another Hamas official, also told Reuters that the group showed "flexibility" in reaching a ceasefire and blamed Israel for the inability to negotiate an agreement.

Agreement specifics

Lebanon ceasefire agreement details and implications

A senior security official told Israeli news outlet Walla that military pressure on Hamas may help seal a deal. The possible deal could see Israel retaining control over Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza. The ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon entails a 60-day period for Israeli forces to pull out of southern Lebanon. During this period, Lebanese military forces will be deployed, and Hezbollah will shift north of the Litani River.

International response

US and Egypt express hope for Gaza progress

Egypt welcomed the Lebanon ceasefire and hoped it would pave the way for progress in Gaza. United States President Joe Biden also tied the Lebanon ceasefire with possible agreements in Gaza on Tuesday. He stressed that Palestinians deserve a secure and prosperous future, just like the Lebanese people. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also hinted that the Lebanon ceasefire could help end the Gaza conflict.