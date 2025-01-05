What's the story

Hamas has released a video of Liri Albag, a 19-year-old Israeli hostage who has been held captive for more than 450 days.

Albag, an Israel Defense Forces surveillance soldier, was captured during an assault on the Nahal Oz military base near the Gaza border on October 7, 2023.

In the heartbreaking three-and-a-half-minute clip, Albag begs for her freedom and says she feels abandoned by her government.