'I'm only 19yrs': Hostage pleads for life in Hamas video
What's the story
Hamas has released a video of Liri Albag, a 19-year-old Israeli hostage who has been held captive for more than 450 days.
Albag, an Israel Defense Forces surveillance soldier, was captured during an assault on the Nahal Oz military base near the Gaza border on October 7, 2023.
In the heartbreaking three-and-a-half-minute clip, Albag begs for her freedom and says she feels abandoned by her government.
Emotional appeal
Albag's family appeals for decisive action
"I'm only 19 years old. I have my entire life in front of me, but now my entire life has been put on pause," Albag says in the undated clip, calling the living condition a nightmare.
She then directs the video to the Israeli government, stating, "I just want people to remember me, remember my name. All of this is because of the government and the army."
Urgent action
Hostages and Missing Families Forum criticizes Netanyahu
The teenager's family stated that they did not allow the video's widespread release, and that the horrifying film has "torn our heart to pieces."
"This is not the daughter and sister we know. She is not well—her severe psychological distress is evident. We watched our heroic Liri surviving and pleading for her life," her parents, Eli and Shira Albag, said in a statement.
Negotiations continue
Truce and hostage release talks resume in Qatar
They emphasized her clear psychological distress and urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and world leaders to take decisive action.
The family urged, "It's time to make decisions as if your own children were there."
Negotiations for a truce and the release of hostages resumed in Qatar on Friday.
Mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have been involved in the efforts for months without a significant breakthrough.
Rising toll
Ongoing conflict results in high casualty numbers
Currently, 96 hostages remain in Gaza from the original 251 taken during the 2023 attack.
The conflict has left over 45,000 Palestinians dead in Israeli airstrikes.
Albag was serving as a surveillance soldier at the Nahal Oz military post near the Gaza border when the assault took place last October. According to the Times of Israel, 15 surveillance soldiers were murdered, and Albag was abducted to Gaza with six others.