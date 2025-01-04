'Was offered 3-year exile opportunity, but I refused': Imran Khan
What's the story
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged that he was offered a way out of the country for three years.
The 72-year-old politician revealed on X that he had been "indirectly approached" with an offer to shift to his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.
However, Khan refused the offer and demanded the release of his detained party workers and leaders first.
Political critique
Khan criticizes current political climate, demands domestic decisions
Khan slammed the present political environment in Pakistan, calling it an "authoritarian era." He pointed out violations of personal freedoms and legal rights as key issues.
The former PM also emphasized the need to make decisions regarding Pakistan at home.
However, he did note the contribution of global voices in standing against human rights violations and mentioned bodies like the United Nations in his statement.
International relations
Khan expresses hope for neutrality from incoming US administration
Khan also said he hoped that the incoming Donald Trump administration would stay neutral in his case.
He alleged that President Joe Biden influenced his government's ouster through General Bajwa.
"I expect Trump to remain neutral, unlike Biden who, as the world knows, influenced by General Bajwa, played a role in ousting our government through a vote of no confidence," Khan said.
Party demands
PTI demands judicial commission, sets deadline for government
Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is now in negotiations with the government to form a judicial commission.
This commission would probe incidents from November 26, 2024, and May 9, 2023.
The former PM has given the government a deadline of January 31 to comply with their demands.
Khan spoke of a campaign to boycott remittances unless the government takes their concerns seriously.