Summarize Simplifying... In short President Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, in two criminal cases over Thanksgiving weekend, citing his belief that Hunter was unfairly targeted due to their familial connection.

Hunter's legal issues included a conviction for buying a firearm while allegedly lying about drug use and a guilty plea for not paying $1.4 million in taxes.

The decision, made just before Hunter's sentencing and ahead of President-elect Trump's inauguration, has sparked criticism, with Trump labeling it a "miscarriage of justice."

Hunter Biden was convicted on multiple charges

'Hunter...singled out': Joe Biden pardons son in 2 criminal cases

What's the story United States President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted on charges related to gun possession and tax evasion. The younger Biden had been found guilty of providing false information during a gun background check and illegal firearm possession. He had also admitted to federal tax charges. This decision by President Biden contradicts his previous commitment not to intervene with the Justice Department's proceedings concerning his son.

Presidential statement

Biden cites selective prosecution, political bias in pardon

In a public statement, President Biden said that "no reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter's cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son." He emphasized his son's sobriety for over five years amid "unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution." He decided to pardon his son during the Thanksgiving weekend while with his family in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Political fallout

Biden hopes for public understanding, faces criticism

While cognizant of the political fallout, President Biden said, "I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice." He hoped Americans would understand his decision to pardon his son. The pardon came just before Hunter's sentencing for his convictions and less than two months before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Legal background

Hunter Biden's legal troubles and Trump's criticism

Hunter's legal troubles started with his June conviction on three felony charges for purchasing a firearm in 2018 while allegedly lying about drug use. He was also scheduled to stand trial in California for not paying $1.4 million in taxes but opted to plead guilty before the jury selection process began. Trump slammed Biden's decision, calling it an "abuse and miscarriage of justice."