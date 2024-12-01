Summarize Simplifying... In short A Canadian court has restricted Khalistani protests near a temple hosting a consular camp, following disruptions at previous camps.

The Laxmi Narayan Mandir Hindu Cultural Society, which issued 250 life certificates to elderly Indians at the last camp of the season, thanked the court and local police for their support.

The decision was also welcomed by the Indo-Canadian community, emphasizing its importance for religious freedom and peaceful assembly. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The decision was taken to maintain safety

Canada court restricts Khalistani protest near temple hosting consular camp

By Snehil Singh 06:03 pm Dec 01, 202406:03 pm

What's the story A Canadian court granted an injunction restraining Khalistani protesters from assembling within 100 meters of the Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Scarborough, Toronto. The decision was taken to maintain the safety and sanctity of the temple premises during an Indian consular camp on November 30, 2024. The Superior Court of Justice in Toronto, Ontario, granted the injunction from 8:00am to 6:00pm on the date.

Gratitude expressed

Temple society expresses gratitude for court's decision

The Laxmi Narayan Mandir Hindu Cultural Society thanked the court for enabling the consular camp. The temple said it held the last consular camp of the season, where nearly 250 life certificates were issued to elderly Indians. While no more camps are planned this season, certificates will still be available at the Indian Consulate during working hours.

Disruptions reported

Court's order follows disruptions at previous consular camps

The court's order comes after Khalistani mobs had disrupted consular camps in Brampton and Surrey earlier in November. The attacks raised security concerns and led to the cancelation of other planned camps across Canada. The pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had protested against the presence of Indian consular officials at these events.

Community response

Local police and community support court's decision

The Hindu Cultural Society thanked the local police for executing the court's order. "We extend a heartfelt gratitude to the Toronto Police Service and 42 Division for their outstanding support," the society said in a statement. Members of the Indo-Canadian community welcomed the court's decision, stressing it was important for religious freedom and peaceful assembly. The National Alliance of Indo-Canadians (NAIC) demanded nationwide implementation of such orders.

Twitter Post

Consulate organized the last consular camp of the season