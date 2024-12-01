Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a government-mediated ceasefire, sectarian clashes in Pakistan's Kurram district have resulted in over 130 deaths and 170 injuries.

The ongoing conflict has led to a blockade of the main highway connecting Parachinar to Peshawar, hindering medical evacuations, and a suspension of internet and mobile services.

Pakistan: Sectarian clashes in Kurram district leave over 130 dead

What's the story Sectarian violence between Sunni and Shia communities in Pakistan's northwestern Kurram district has left over 130 dead, Wajid Hussain, a district administration official, said. The conflict reignited last month after an attack on a passenger convoy near Parachinar killed 47 people. Since then, tensions between the Alizai and Bagan tribes have escalated, resulting in widespread violence in Balishkhel, Khar, Kali, Junj Alizai, and Maqbal.

Ceasefire fails to halt violence in Kurram district

A government-mediated ceasefire, first for seven days and later extended to 10, has failed to stop the violence. Gun battles continued despite the truce, leaving over 170 injured in the last 10 days. Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur visited the region on Saturday, issuing a stern warning that "anyone who takes up arms will be treated as a terrorist."

Roadblock and communication blackout amid escalating violence

The main highway connecting Parachinar to Peshawar continues to remain blocked due to the ongoing conflict, making medical evacuations difficult. Dr. Syed Mir Hassan of Parachinar's district hospital said they treated around 100 wounded patients and received 50 bodies in the violence. In a bid to bring the situation under control, authorities have suspended internet and mobile services. Separately, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has suggested sending a peace jirga from the Kohat division to talk to tribal leaders in Kurram.