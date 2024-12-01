Summarize Simplifying... In short Belgium has become the first country to grant maternity and employment benefits to sex workers, a move hailed as groundbreaking by human rights advocates.

However, critics warn that this could normalize an industry they view as exploitative.

Belgium decriminalized sex work in 2022

In world first, Belgium grants sex workers maternity, employment benefits

04:00 pm Dec 01, 2024

What's the story Belgium has become the first country in the world to offer the same employment benefits to sex workers as any other profession. The landmark law, passed after sex work was decriminalized in 2022, allows for maternity leave, pensions, health insurance, and sick leave. The legislation is viewed as a major step toward ensuring protections similar to those in other fields.

Workers' response

Sex workers express relief over new law

The new law has been welcomed with relief by sex workers. Sophie, a sex worker and mother of five, told BBC that the legislation gives them an opportunity to exist as people. She had continued working late into her pregnancy due to financial pressures. Another sex worker, Mel, said she can now refuse clients or unsafe acts without fear. She called it hope and security.

Advocates' support

Human rights advocates praise Belgium's new law

Human rights advocates have hailed the legislation as groundbreaking. Erin Kilbride from Human Rights Watch described it as "radical" and a significant step toward protecting sex workers globally. Victoria, president of the Belgian Union of Sex Workers (UTSOPI), said she had previously faced unsafe conditions and dismissal by police after being raped by a client. "She told me sex workers can't be raped. She made me feel it was my fault," she told BBC.

Criticism voiced

Critics warn against normalizing exploitative industry

However, the law has also faced criticism. Julia Crumiere from NGO Isala warned against normalizing what she sees as an exploitative industry. She argued that sex work inherently exploits women and expressed concerns about normalizing an industry she considers fundamentally harmful. The new legislation also places regulations on employers in the industry, banning those with criminal records and requiring safety measures like alarm buttons in workspaces.