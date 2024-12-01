Summarize Simplifying... In short 10-year-old Krish Arora, of Indian origin, has an IQ higher than Einstein's, and is a member of Mensa, a society for high IQ individuals.

Indian-origin boy Krish Arora, 10, scores IQ higher than Einstein

What's the story A 10-year-old boy, Krish Arora, from Hounslow, United Kingdom, has grabbed headlines for having an astounding IQ of 162. Yes, you read that right. The score exceeds that of physicist Albert Einstein, who was estimated to have an IQ of around 160. By the time he turned four, Krish was reading fluently and doing complex decimal divisions, an article by the Mirror wrote. His parents, Mauli and Nischal Arora, both engineers, realized he was special pretty early on.

Krish's intellect is not limited to studies. He solves Wordle puzzles in less than two minutes and learned chess in just four months of playing. His extraordinary skills got him a spot in Mensa, a society for people with high IQs, after he aced their exam. He was inspired to test his IQ after watching the TV show Young Sheldon, which features a child prodigy with a high IQ.

Apart from his academic brilliance, Krish is also a talented musician. He completed grade eight in piano in one-and-a-half years and has absolute pitch, a rare talent that enables him to recreate songs without reference notes. When asked what he wants to do in the future, Krish said, "I could be a pianist or I could do something in maths... I like maths a little bit more."

Krish's twin sister, Keira, is also exceptionally smart. However, she is more inclined toward the creative side of things like poetry and writing. Their mother, Mauli, expressed her pride in raising such talented children but acknowledged the challenges of raising them. "It's a challenge bringing up a child who is intellectually so smart, he's always asking you questions, but...it's a pure pleasure because when you see that a child that's so young is able to do things so brilliantly."