Bangladesh: Woman journalist mobbed, accused of being 'Indian agent'

What's the story Prominent Bangladeshi television journalist Munni Saha was allegedly mobbed by a group in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar area on Saturday. The incident took place as Saha was leaving a media office and her car was intercepted by the mob. She was verbally abused and accused of being an Indian agent and supporting ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. A video circulating online shows Saha surrounded by the mob, with voices accusing her of "doing everything to make Bangladesh a part of India."

Police intervention and Saha's health condition

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police intervened to rescue Saha from the mob. She was then taken to the Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch office for security reasons. During the ordeal, Saha suffered a panic attack and was released early Sunday morning, owing to her health condition. Rezaul Karim Mallik, a senior police officer, said, "We have released her after considering her health condition and the fact that she is a woman journalist."

Saha's legal proceedings and journalist crackdown in Bangladesh

Reportedly, Saha is involved in four legal cases and has been directed to seek bail and appear on future police summons. This incident is part of a larger crackdown on journalists after the Hasina government fell in August after an uprising. Since then, journalists have come under increased scrutiny, with the interim government under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus also cancelling the accreditation of many journalists and several facing legal challenges.

2 monks arrested

The incident also comes amid concerns over the condition of minorities in Bangladesh. Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a Hindu priest, was arrested in Dhaka last week during a protest by the Hindu community demanding legal protection and a ministry for minority issues. He was accused of allegedly disrespecting the national flag. Now, ISKCON has announced that two more monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, have been arrested after meeting Das.