Summarize Simplifying... In short After months of preparation, Syrian rebels have seized control of Aleppo, marking a significant territorial loss for the Assad government.

This offensive, coinciding with increased Israeli strikes on Iran-backed forces, has seen various rebel factions unite, potentially shifting power dynamics in the ongoing civil war.

Amid breaches of a Russia-Turkey brokered ceasefire, the rebels now control key routes and junctions, further cornering the regime. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

They have since seized dozens of towns and villages

What's happening in Syria, how rebels gained control of Aleppo

By Chanshimla Varah 03:03 pm Dec 01, 202403:03 pm

What's the story Armed groups fighting the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have taken control of much of Aleppo's city center in their biggest offensive in years. According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the militants, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a jihadist alliance previously affiliated to Al-Qaeda, attacked government-held areas in Aleppo and Idlib on November 25. They have since seized dozens of towns and villages, taking control of most parts of Aleppo.

Rising toll

Conflict escalates in Aleppo, over 300 casualties reported

The escalating conflict has claimed at least 327 lives, including 44 civilians. Dareen Khalifa of the International Crisis Group revealed that the rebels had been preparing for this offensive for months. They framed their actions as defensive against regime escalation, she said. The timing of their attack coincides with a truce between Hezbollah and Israel in Lebanon and increased Israeli attacks on Iran-backed groups inside Syria.

International reactions

Major powers respond to Aleppo offensive

During the more than 13 months of warfare, Israel increased strikes on Iran-backed forces in Syria, notably Hezbollah, which has long fought alongside Damascus in the country's civil war. "They're thinking this is a time when the Iranians are weakened, when the regime is cornered and when Turkey is emboldened vis-a-vis Russia," Khalifa said. The Assad government now faces its biggest territorial loss in years as rebels have cut off strategic routes and control key junctions connecting Aleppo to Latakia.

Strategic setback

Assad government faces significant territorial loss

The rebels have also cut off the Damascus-Aleppo M5 highway and control strategic junctions connecting Aleppo to Latakia. Rami Abdel Rahman from the Observatory said regime forces withdrew without much resistance, marking a major setback for the Assad government. The development also comes amid increasing breaches of a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey in 2020, with analysts suggesting rising attacks by Assad's regime and allies against opposition enclaves.

United front

Rebel factions unite in latest offensive against Assad

The civil war in Syria started in 2011 when Assad cracked down on pro-democracy protests. Rebels eventually fractured into several groups, with HTS emerging as a dominant faction. Assad depended on Russian and Iranian support to retake territory lost early in the war. The latest offensive sees various rebel factions coming together, representing remaining opposition groups in Syria. This could change the power dynamics in the conflict-ridden nation.