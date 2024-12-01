Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, criticizes a new Australian law, suggesting it could control internet access.

Australia's new social media law was passed last week

Ready to 'engage' with Musk: Albanese on social media ban

By Snehil Singh 02:22 pm Dec 01, 202402:22 pm

What's the story Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that he is open to discussing the country's new social media legislation with Elon Musk. The law, which bans people under 16 from joining social media platforms, was passed by the parliament last week. It mandates companies such as Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) to prevent young teens from creating accounts or pay fines up to AUD49.5 million (approximately $32 million).

Musk criticizes Australia's social media law

Musk, who recently acquired X and was appointed Donald Trump's government efficiency chief in the incoming US administration, slammed the law on his platform. He implied it could be a "backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians." In response, Albanese admitted Musk had the right to push his agenda as X's owner but was open to discussing the matter.

Albanese defends law, cites child safety concerns

Defending the legislation, Albanese emphasized the need to protect children online. He cited tragic cases associated with social media bullying as a major reason for introducing such measures. He also compared this law to existing age restrictions on alcohol, saying platforms have a "social responsibility" for children's safety. The law has been criticized by social media companies and UNICEF Australia for being rushed and lacking clarity on implementation. UNICEF warned that the ban might drive children into unregulated online spaces.

Social media firms pledge cooperation amid concerns

While social media companies have pledged to work with the Australian government on this issue, they have also expressed concerns about privacy and age verification processes. The government plans to decide over the next 12 months how to implement the ban without requiring people to provide identification. Albanese insisted that "the obligation will be on social media companies to do everything they can to make sure that those people under 16 don't have access to social media."