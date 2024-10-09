Summarize Simplifying... In short Researchers at King's College London have developed an innovative method that allows robots to perform complex tasks without electricity.

By using a fluid circuit to send commands, these robots can operate independently of their built-in control center, freeing up space for more advanced AI software.

This breakthrough could lead to a new generation of robots capable of working in environments where electricity is impractical, such as radiation-prone sites or low-income areas with limited power access. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The system is inspired by the human body

These robots do not require electricity to perform complex tasks

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:08 pm Oct 09, 202401:08 pm

What's the story In a major breakthrough in robotics, engineers have developed a way to send complex instructions to robots without electricity. The innovation, led by researchers at King's College London (KCL), could free up more processing space in the robots' system for advanced functions. The team has designed a unique kind of miniature circuit that can communicate through changes in fluid pressure, inspired by the human body's functioning.

Technological innovation

New method enables robots to operate independently

The innovative method developed by KCL researchers enables robots to perform tasks without relying on conventional electrical systems. This is done by sending a series of commands with the help of a fluid in the circuit. The team says this groundbreaking development "opens up the possibility of a new generation of robots, whose bodies could operate independently of their built-in control center." The freed-up space could be used for more complex AI-powered software.

Progress

Overcoming limitations in soft robotics

Soft robots, with their flexibility and safety, have proven useful in a range of applications from wearable devices to manipulators. However, their control by traditional systems with solenoid valves, pumps, and regulators has restricted their mobility and miniaturization. To address this issue, scientists are looking into new designs for soft valves and pumps, that can be integrated into the robot's body for improved efficiency and use in harsh environments.

Technological gap

Hardware advancements lag behind software developments

Antonio Forte, a Senior Lecturer in Engineering at King's College London and senior author of the study, said, "Software has advanced rapidly in recent years, but hardware has not kept up." He stressed on the necessity of a hardware system independent from the software running it. This would allow offloading much of the computational load onto the hardware, just like our brain doesn't need to instruct our heart to beat.

Circuit innovation

Scientists develop reversible circuit for robot's hardware

To tackle the issues in soft robotics, scientists have designed a reversible circuit that integrates an adjustable valve into the robot's hardware. This valve employs pressure signals, much like binary code, to control movements like a transistor in traditional circuits. This way, robots can perform complex movements without needing electricity or a centralized control system. The pressure-based method provides greater flexibility and control than current fluid-based circuits.

Future applications

New circuit design could revolutionize robotics

The innovative circuit shifts control from software to the hardware, cutting down computing load and paving the way for more adaptable and powerful robotic systems in the future. The design could allow robots to operate in places where electricity is not practicable, like radiation-prone sites such as Chernobyl or sensitive electrical spaces like MRI rooms. These robots are also meant to be used in low-income areas with spotty access to electricity.