These robots do not require electricity to perform complex tasks
In a major breakthrough in robotics, engineers have developed a way to send complex instructions to robots without electricity. The innovation, led by researchers at King's College London (KCL), could free up more processing space in the robots' system for advanced functions. The team has designed a unique kind of miniature circuit that can communicate through changes in fluid pressure, inspired by the human body's functioning.
New method enables robots to operate independently
The innovative method developed by KCL researchers enables robots to perform tasks without relying on conventional electrical systems. This is done by sending a series of commands with the help of a fluid in the circuit. The team says this groundbreaking development "opens up the possibility of a new generation of robots, whose bodies could operate independently of their built-in control center." The freed-up space could be used for more complex AI-powered software.
Overcoming limitations in soft robotics
Soft robots, with their flexibility and safety, have proven useful in a range of applications from wearable devices to manipulators. However, their control by traditional systems with solenoid valves, pumps, and regulators has restricted their mobility and miniaturization. To address this issue, scientists are looking into new designs for soft valves and pumps, that can be integrated into the robot's body for improved efficiency and use in harsh environments.
Hardware advancements lag behind software developments
Antonio Forte, a Senior Lecturer in Engineering at King's College London and senior author of the study, said, "Software has advanced rapidly in recent years, but hardware has not kept up." He stressed on the necessity of a hardware system independent from the software running it. This would allow offloading much of the computational load onto the hardware, just like our brain doesn't need to instruct our heart to beat.
Scientists develop reversible circuit for robot's hardware
To tackle the issues in soft robotics, scientists have designed a reversible circuit that integrates an adjustable valve into the robot's hardware. This valve employs pressure signals, much like binary code, to control movements like a transistor in traditional circuits. This way, robots can perform complex movements without needing electricity or a centralized control system. The pressure-based method provides greater flexibility and control than current fluid-based circuits.
New circuit design could revolutionize robotics
The innovative circuit shifts control from software to the hardware, cutting down computing load and paving the way for more adaptable and powerful robotic systems in the future. The design could allow robots to operate in places where electricity is not practicable, like radiation-prone sites such as Chernobyl or sensitive electrical spaces like MRI rooms. These robots are also meant to be used in low-income areas with spotty access to electricity.