A 70-year-old UK woman, Hodson, received a response to a job application she sent 48 years ago, delivered by an anonymous person.

Despite never hearing back initially, Hodson pursued a diverse career in Africa, including roles as a snake handler, horse whisperer, and aerobatic pilot.

The late arrival of the letter, which had been lost behind a drawer, solved a decades-long mystery for Hodson.

The job application letter was stuck behind a post office drawer all these years

UK woman (70) receives job letter 48 years after applying

By Akash Pandey 05:05 pm Oct 07, 2024

What's the story In a bizarre twist of fate, a 70-year-old woman in the UK has finally received a response to her job application, 48 years after she had applied. Tizi Hodson, who had dreamed of becoming a motorcycle stunt rider, had sent her application in January 1976. However, she never heard back until recently when it was found that her letter had been stuck behind a post office drawer all these years, BBC reports.

Hodson was shocked to finally get the letter, saying, "I always wondered why I never heard back about the job. Now I know why." The letter also came with a handwritten note which read: "Late delivery by Staines Post Office. Found behind a draw [sic]. Only about 50 years late. " It was signed by an anonymous person with the pseudonym "U Now Hoo," a nod to the Harry Potter series' dark wizard.

Hodson told BBC that she has no idea who returned the letter or how it made its way back to her. "It's incredible to receive the letter after all this time. How they found me after I've moved houses more than 50 times and relocated to different countries four or five times is a mystery," she shared. "Getting it back now means so much to me. I clearly remember sitting in my flat in London typing the letter."

Despite the initial disappointment of not hearing back from her job application, Hodson didn't let this setback deter her career aspirations. She moved to Africa where she worked as a snake handler, horse whisperer, and even an aerobatic pilot and flying instructor. In her original application, Hodson had intentionally concealed her gender as she believed it could negatively impact her chances of getting an interview for the stunt rider position.