UK-based Integrals Power has developed a new battery technology, LMFP cathodes, that could boost electric vehicle (EV) range by 20%.

The new materials, independently verified by the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre, offer higher energy density and voltage than conventional batteries.

The company plans to manufacture these high-performance materials at its new facility, promising more sustainable and affordable EVs.

New tech promises better EVs for the future

By Akash Pandey 02:44 pm Oct 13, 202402:44 pm

What's the story Integrals Power, a UK-based battery technology company, has made major advancements in Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) cathode active materials. This revolutionary innovation could increase the range of electric vehicles (EVs) by as much as 20%. Not to mention, it could also allow manufacturers to bring down the size and weight of batteries.

Technological advancement

LMFP cathodes: A blend of affordability and high energy density

The newly developed LMFP cathodes by Integrals Power, are capable of supporting higher voltages and offer improved energy density. This technological leap forward could enhance the overall performance of EVs. The company's LMFP materials merge the cost-effectiveness and durability of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) with the superior energy density found in Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM) technologies.

Performance metrics

High manganese content and specific capacity

Integrals Power's LMFP materials have a manganese content of 80%, much higher than the 50-70% of rival technologies. The company has managed to overcome the challenge of maintaining specific capacity while increasing manganese content. These new materials can deliver a specific capacity of 150mAh/g and work at a voltage of 4.1V, an improvement over the usual 3.45V of conventional LFP cells.

Validation

Independent testing verifies performance of new materials

The performance of these new materials has been independently verified by the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) in coin cell configurations. Further evaluations are underway in pouch cells, which are more representative of battery formats used in EVs. Behnam Hormozi, founder and CEO of Integrals Power, said with third-party evaluation from GEIC, they have developed "a world-class cell material in the UK that can compete with NCM in performance while being more sustainable and affordable."

Information

Integrals Power's production plans for LMFP cathode materials

Along with its proprietary LFP batteries, Integrals Power plans to manufacture high-performance LMFP cathode materials at its new facility. This move will not only further strengthen the company's position in the battery technology sector but also contribute to advancements in EV performance.