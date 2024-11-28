Summarize Simplifying... In short Following a deadly conflict that claimed thousands of lives and displaced over a million people, a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been welcomed by world leaders.

However, Hezbollah, while supporting the ceasefire, remains vigilant against potential Israeli aggression and seeks assurances against future attacks.

However, Hezbollah, while supporting the ceasefire, remains vigilant against potential Israeli aggression and seeks assurances against future attacks.

The agreement, though a step towards peace, leaves unresolved issues, including the ongoing Gaza conflict, casting a shadow of uncertainty over its longevity.

Hezbollah to withdraw from Litani River

Hezbollah claims victory after Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, vows to keep fighting

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:00 am Nov 28, 202410:00 am

What's the story The Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has claimed victory over Israel after a ceasefire deal ended over 14 months of conflict. The deal, brokered by the US and France, calls for a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces south of the "Blue Line" in 60 days. Meanwhile, Hezbollah must pull back north of the Litani River. Thousands of Lebanese soldiers and UN peacekeepers will be deployed in the region to ensure compliance with the terms.

Continued vigilance

Hezbollah pledges continued resistance, monitors Israeli withdrawal

In its first statement since the ceasefire came into effect, Hezbollah has vowed to stay alert against any future Israeli aggression. The group said that their forces are fully prepared to face any possible threats from Israel. "Our forces will remain fully ready to address the Israeli enemy's ambitions and aggressions," the statement read. The group also vowed to closely monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

Conflict aftermath

Ceasefire follows deadly period of conflict, displaces millions

The ceasefire agreement follows a deadly stretch of violence that started with Hamas's attack on Israel in October 2023. The violence has left over 3,800 Lebanese dead in Israeli airstrikes and over 130 Israelis dead in Hezbollah's rockets. The fighting has also displaced over 1.2 million Lebanese and 50,000 Israelis from their homes. Despite warnings from Israeli military and Lebanese authorities, thousands of displaced Lebanese have started returning home.

International response

World leaders welcome ceasefire, Hezbollah seeks assurances

US President Joe Biden has welcomed the ceasefire as a positive step toward ending hostilities. He hoped the agreement would halt Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon and end cross-border fighting. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also described the agreement as "long overdue." However, Hezbollah's support for the ceasefire is conditional on assurances that Israel won't resume attacks. Mahmoud Qamati, deputy chair of Hezbollah's political council, stressed this in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Unresolved issues

Ceasefire agreement does not address ongoing Gaza conflict

The current ceasefire agreement, however, doesn't touch the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has called for international intervention to resolve broader Palestine-related issues as a pathway to lasting peace. As both sides brace for potential breaches of the agreement, Israel insists on its right to act if Hezbollah violates the deal—a provision opposed by Lebanese officials. This leaves a cloud of uncertainty over how long both sides will be able to maintain the truce.