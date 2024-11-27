Summarize Simplifying... In short The Toumai Robot, developed by MicroPort MedBot, has successfully performed the world's longest remote surgery, removing a prostate tumor from a patient in Morocco while being controlled from Shanghai.

This breakthrough, along with India's SSI Mantra surgical robot system, is set to revolutionize the medical field, making remote surgeries commonplace and increasing global access to skilled surgeons.

What's the story In a first, a French doctor based in China has performed the world's longest remote surgery on a patient in Morocco. Dr. Youness Ahallal performed the operation, which involved removing a prostate tumor, over a distance of 12,000km, and completed it in under two hours. The historic procedure was performed using the Chinese-made Toumai Robot and achieved a round-trip transmission distance of over 30,000km.

Technological aid

Toumai Robot enables precise control for remote surgery

The Toumai Robot, designed by MicroPort MedBot, enabled real-time, high-definition imaging and precise control from afar. Even though they used a standard broadband connection instead of 5G technology, the video feed remained clear and smooth. The robotic arm in Morocco executed Dr. Ahallal's commands from Shanghai accurately, successfully removing the prostate tumor and completing suturing while preserving critical anatomical structures.

Future impact

Remote surgery technology poised to transform medical services

He Chao, president of MicroPort MedBot, said this tech is poised to bring "disruptive changes to future medical services." He said, "Our goal is to make remote surgery a routine practice." This revolutionary procedure comes after an October surgery for a renal cyst between Shanghai and Cotonou in Benin, a round-trip distance of 27,000km. China's rapid 5G expansion will further accelerate remote surgery adoption.

Market growth

Toumai Robot's success in ultra-long-distance surgeries

The Toumai Robot has already conducted over 250 successful 5G ultra-long-distance surgeries with a 100% success rate. China's surgical robot market is expected to grow significantly, reaching $38.4 billion by 2026, an industry report predicts. Earlier this year, another milestone was achieved when a Chinese surgeon conducted the world's first live transcontinental remote robotic prostate removal from Rome on a Beijing patient, traversing 8,000-km over 5G and fiber-optic connections.

Indian innovation

India's contribution to the advancement of remote surgical technology

In India, the SSI Mantra surgical robot system has been developed to enable surgeons to perform robotic surgeries remotely. The system aims to make robotic surgery more affordable and accessible within India. The advancements in remote surgical technology also highlight its potential to increase global access to skilled surgeons and provide opportunities for senior surgeons to mentor junior colleagues remotely.