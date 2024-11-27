How world's longest remote surgery was performed
In a first, a French doctor based in China has performed the world's longest remote surgery on a patient in Morocco. Dr. Youness Ahallal performed the operation, which involved removing a prostate tumor, over a distance of 12,000km, and completed it in under two hours. The historic procedure was performed using the Chinese-made Toumai Robot and achieved a round-trip transmission distance of over 30,000km.
Toumai Robot enables precise control for remote surgery
The Toumai Robot, designed by MicroPort MedBot, enabled real-time, high-definition imaging and precise control from afar. Even though they used a standard broadband connection instead of 5G technology, the video feed remained clear and smooth. The robotic arm in Morocco executed Dr. Ahallal's commands from Shanghai accurately, successfully removing the prostate tumor and completing suturing while preserving critical anatomical structures.
Remote surgery technology poised to transform medical services
He Chao, president of MicroPort MedBot, said this tech is poised to bring "disruptive changes to future medical services." He said, "Our goal is to make remote surgery a routine practice." This revolutionary procedure comes after an October surgery for a renal cyst between Shanghai and Cotonou in Benin, a round-trip distance of 27,000km. China's rapid 5G expansion will further accelerate remote surgery adoption.
Toumai Robot's success in ultra-long-distance surgeries
The Toumai Robot has already conducted over 250 successful 5G ultra-long-distance surgeries with a 100% success rate. China's surgical robot market is expected to grow significantly, reaching $38.4 billion by 2026, an industry report predicts. Earlier this year, another milestone was achieved when a Chinese surgeon conducted the world's first live transcontinental remote robotic prostate removal from Rome on a Beijing patient, traversing 8,000-km over 5G and fiber-optic connections.
India's contribution to the advancement of remote surgical technology
In India, the SSI Mantra surgical robot system has been developed to enable surgeons to perform robotic surgeries remotely. The system aims to make robotic surgery more affordable and accessible within India. The advancements in remote surgical technology also highlight its potential to increase global access to skilled surgeons and provide opportunities for senior surgeons to mentor junior colleagues remotely.