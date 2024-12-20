Summarize Simplifying... In short A last-minute spending bill backed by Trump, aimed at preventing a government shutdown, was rejected by the US House.

The bill proposed to extend government funding for three months and delay the debt limit until 2027, but faced opposition from both political sides and tech tycoon Elon Musk.

The proposed legislation was voted 174 in favor and 235 against

US House rejects Trump-backed spending bill; partial government shutdown looms

By Chanshimla Varah 09:38 am Dec 20, 202409:38 am

What's the story The United States House of Representatives has voted against a spending bill backed by President-elect Donald Trump. The proposed legislation was voted 174 in favor and 235 against. The rejection now raises the possibility of a partial government shutdown as the holiday season approaches. The bill was opposed by nearly all Democrats and 38 Republicans who raised concerns about it adding trillions to the $36 trillion national debt.

Bill details

Rejected bill aimed to prevent shutdown, delay debt limit

The Republican-led bill was a last-minute attempt to prevent a government shutdown after Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance, and tech mogul Elon Musk opposed an earlier bipartisan deal. The failed bill sought to extend government funding for three months and delay the debt limit until 2027. It also had a provision for $110 billion in disaster relief funds. The bill received bipartisan support until Trump demanded that lawmakers raise or scrap the debt ceiling before he takes office in January.

Shutdown consequences

Potential impact of government shutdown on federal workers

If a new plan isn't put in place, a partial government shutdown will start at midnight on Friday when current funding expires. This would impact over two million federal workers who wouldn't receive their paychecks during the shutdown. Essential services like border enforcement and national parks could also see immediate budget cuts, and non-government employees could see longer airport lines during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year due to this.

Bill opposition

Criticism and concerns over the rejected spending bill

The Trump-backed proposal was criticized from both sides of the political aisle. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries dismissed it as "not serious" and "laughable," accusing "extreme MAGA Republicans" of pushing toward a government shutdown. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described it as a "giveaway for billionaires." Representative Chip Roy, a Republican hardliner, also disapproved of the plan for increasing debt without clear spending cuts.

Political influence

Musk's opposition and lawmakers' response to spending bill

Musk had also opposed the spending bill, taking to his social media platform X to call it "terrible." He also said that any politician who votes to extend government financing should be removed from office. "Any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years!" the Tesla chief executive said.