Summarize Simplifying... In short Bitcoin has crossed the $100,000 mark for the first time, boosted by Trump's pro-crypto stance and plans for a national Bitcoin reserve and crypto advisory council.

Trump's nomination of crypto advocate Paul Atkins to lead the SEC further signals his support.

The future of digital assets looks promising with experts predicting mainstream adoption, while Bitcoin's recovery is bolstered by ETF approvals. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bitcoin's value has surged a whopping 45% in the four weeks

Bitcoin crosses $100,000 mark for the first time

By Mudit Dube 09:31 am Dec 05, 202409:31 am

What's the story Bitcoin has crossed the all-important $100,000 mark for the first time ever. The cryptocurrency hit this milestone after Donald Trump's presidential victory in the US, which has fueled hopes for a better regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin's value has surged a whopping 45% in the four weeks since Trump's electoral victory.

Market response

Trump's pro-crypto stance boosts market confidence

Trump's victory and his pro-crypto stance have given a major boost to market confidence. His plans to set up a national Bitcoin reserve and form a crypto advisory council are viewed as positive moves toward adopting digital currencies. This change in attitude is evident in the market's reaction, with Bitcoin trading at $100,027 at 02:40 GMT today, up 2.2% from the last session after hitting a peak of $100,277.

Leadership change

Trump nominates crypto advocate for SEC leadership

In a move that further signals his support for cryptocurrencies, Trump has nominated Paul Atkins to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Atkins is a former SEC commissioner with cryptocurrency policy experience. He has been recognized by Trump for his pragmatic approach to regulations and consistent advocacy against excessive market oversight. This nomination comes as current SEC Chair Gary Gensler announced his resignation set for January, coinciding with Trump's inauguration.

Future outlook

Experts predict mainstream adoption of digital assets

Experts remain optimistic about the future of digital assets, predicting that they are on the verge of going mainstream. This optimism stems from heightened institutional interest, advancements in tokenization and payments, and regulatory clarity. Mike Novogratz, founder and CEO of US cryptocurrency company Galaxy Digital said, "We're witnessing a paradigm shift. After four years of political purgatory, Bitcoin and the entire digital asset ecosystem are on the brink of entering the financial mainstream."

Council competition

Cryptocurrency firms vie for influence in Trump's proposed council

Several cryptocurrency firms such as Ripple, Kraken, and Circle are competing to join Trump's proposed crypto advisory council. They hope to influence possible US policy reforms. This highlights the increasing dominance of digital currencies in the financial domain. Apart from his political moves, Trump has also expressed commercial interest in cryptocurrencies with companies such as World Liberty Financial launched in September.

Market recovery

Bitcoin's recovery bolstered by ETF approvals

Bitcoin has quickly rebounded from its fall under $16,000 in late 2022, supported by the approval of US-listed bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in January. Although the SEC initially resisted these financial products over investor safety, they have now garnered over $4 billion in investments since the election. Joe McCann, CEO and founder of Asymmetric, a Miami digital assets hedge fund said, "We were trading basically sideways for about seven months; then immediately after November 5 US investors resumed buying hand-over-fist."