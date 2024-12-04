Summarize Simplifying... In short Trump's proposed 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, and an extra 10% on China, could disrupt US trade, potentially creating significant opportunities for India, according to NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam.

As the US is India's largest trading partner, these changes could lead to a trade boom for India, provided it prepares adequately.

Despite Trump's criticism of India's import tariffs and dollar usage, India maintains a balanced stance, emphasizing the multifaceted nature of its relationship with the US.

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:18 pm Dec 04, 2024

What's the story NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam has said US President-elect Donald Trump's proposed high tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada could provide India with huge export opportunities. He stressed these tariff changes would lead to trade disruptions, and India could benefit if it is prepared to grab these opportunities. "Whatever Trump has announced so far... I think there are opportunities for India," Subrahmanyam told reporters.

Trump's tariff plan includes 25% duty on imports

Trump has promised to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% on China. Subrahmanyam believes these changes could cause major disruptions in US trade, opening "huge" opportunities for India. "The question is if we actually prepare ourselves, it can lead to a massive boom... because there is going to be trade diversion," he added.

US is India's largest trading partner

The US is India's largest trading partner, with exports worth $77.51 billion and imports worth $42.2 billion in the last fiscal. The US also accounts for 70% of India's IT export revenue. Subrahmanyam emphasized that the relationship between the two countries goes beyond trade, and other dimensions will be taken into consideration in light of these possible changes.

Trump's tariff threats and India's stance on Dollar usage

During his election campaign, Trump had called India an "abuser" of import tariffs and cautioned BRICS countries against supplanting the US Dollar as their main trading currency. Following this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had clarified India's stance against de-dollarization during his October 1 visit to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. "You have us confused with someone else. We have never actively targeted the dollar," he said.