Summarize Simplifying... In short India's trade deficit expanded to over $27 billion in October, despite a 13.4% rise in goods exports. This was due to imports growing by nearly 20%.

Key contributors to export growth were engineering goods, electronic goods, and chemicals, with respective increases of 39.7%, 45.69%, and 27.35%.

The commerce ministry expects service exports to grow by 21.3% and imports to drop by 20.8%, leading to a total trade balance of $10.12 billion for October.

India's trade deficit widens to over $27 billion in October

By Akash Pandey 06:13 pm Nov 14, 202406:13 pm

What's the story India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $27.14 billion in October, significantly up from $20.8 billion in September due to a faster growth rate in imports, data released today shows. A merchandise trade deficit occurs when a country imports more goods than it exports. Despite the difficult global environment, Indian exporters have been able to cope and continue their work, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said.

Trade dynamics

Goods exports and imports witness significant growth

The data also emphasized that goods exports witnessed a 13.4% increase in October. But imports surpassed this growth with a nearly 20% sequential jump. Barthwal praised the resilience of Indian exporters in weathering the global volatility, saying "Despite the volatile global atmosphere, Indian exporters have been able to overcome that situation and deliver." India's goods trade gap in October narrowed by $3.29 billion compared to the same month last year.

Factors

Key drivers of merchandise export growth

In October 2024, key drivers of merchandise export growth included engineering goods (up 39.7%), electronic goods (up 45.69%), and organic and inorganic chemicals (up 27.35%). According to the commerce ministry's estimates, services exports are expected to grow by 21.3% year-on-year, while imports in this segment are projected to fall by 20.8%. As a result, India's total trade balance for October is estimated at $10.12 billion, compared to $15.85 billion in the same month last fiscal year.