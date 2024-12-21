Summarize Simplifying... In short The US House has passed a bill to extend government funding until March 14, allocating $100 billion for disaster relief and $10 billion for farm aid.

Despite not addressing the contentious debt ceiling issue, the bill has gained support from the White House and House Speaker.

The debt ceiling matter is expected to be tackled by the incoming Trump administration in future tax legislation.

US House passes bill to prevent government shutdown

By Chanshimla Varah 09:57 am Dec 21, 202409:57 am

What's the story The United States House of Representatives has passed a bill to avert a government shutdown. The legislation received overwhelming bipartisan support with 366 votes in favor, 34 against, and one member abstaining. Notably, the bill received more support from Democrats than Republicans. It will now head to the Senate for approval before reaching President Joe Biden's desk for final ratification.

The approved bill extends government funding till March 14 and allocates $100 billion for disaster relief efforts. It also sets aside $10 billion for farm aid. However, the legislation doesn't address the contentious issue of the debt ceiling, a major sticking point during negotiations. President-elect Donald Trump had earlier demanded either a suspension or removal of the debt ceiling in an earlier deal but was met with resistance from both House Republicans and Democrats.

Despite not including all their desired provisions, the White House has expressed support for the legislation. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it "includes disaster relief that the president requested" and ensures government operations continue at full capacity. Likewise, House Speaker Mike Johnson described the measure as a "necessary step to bridge the gap" before Republicans assume control of Congress and the White House in January.

An earlier version of the bill, which included a debt ceiling suspension, was rejected by 38 House Republicans. Johnson then proposed a revised plan without the debt ceiling provision, which ultimately passed. The incoming Trump administration plans to address the debt ceiling in future tax legislation once they take office next year.