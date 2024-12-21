US House passes bill to prevent government shutdown
The United States House of Representatives has passed a bill to avert a government shutdown. The legislation received overwhelming bipartisan support with 366 votes in favor, 34 against, and one member abstaining. Notably, the bill received more support from Democrats than Republicans. It will now head to the Senate for approval before reaching President Joe Biden's desk for final ratification.
Bill extends government funding, excludes debt ceiling issue
The approved bill extends government funding till March 14 and allocates $100 billion for disaster relief efforts. It also sets aside $10 billion for farm aid. However, the legislation doesn't address the contentious issue of the debt ceiling, a major sticking point during negotiations. President-elect Donald Trump had earlier demanded either a suspension or removal of the debt ceiling in an earlier deal but was met with resistance from both House Republicans and Democrats.
White House and House Speaker support the bill
Despite not including all their desired provisions, the White House has expressed support for the legislation. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it "includes disaster relief that the president requested" and ensures government operations continue at full capacity. Likewise, House Speaker Mike Johnson described the measure as a "necessary step to bridge the gap" before Republicans assume control of Congress and the White House in January.
Bill's passage follows a tumultuous week in Washington
An earlier version of the bill, which included a debt ceiling suspension, was rejected by 38 House Republicans. Johnson then proposed a revised plan without the debt ceiling provision, which ultimately passed. The incoming Trump administration plans to address the debt ceiling in future tax legislation once they take office next year.