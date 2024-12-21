Summarize Simplifying... In short A suspected terror attack at a German Christmas market resulted in two deaths and 68 injuries.

The suspect, a Saudi Arabian doctor named Taleb A., was immediately arrested and found to have acted alone.

Local authorities are treating this as a terror attack

Suspected terror-attack in German Christmas market kills 2, 68 injured

By Chanshimla Varah 09:42 am Dec 21, 202409:42 am

What's the story A car plowed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday evening, killing two and injuring at least 68 others. Among the deceased is a small child. Local authorities are treating this as a terror attack. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle—a black BMW—drove at high speed for about 400 meters toward the town hall.

Suspect details

Suspect apprehended, identified as Saudi Arabian doctor

Emergency services quickly swung into action, treating victims at the scene and establishing makeshift tents for aid. The driver was immediately arrested and identified as Taleb A., a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian doctor who has been living in Germany since 2006. State Saxony-Anhalt's leader, Reiner Haseloff, confirmed Taleb A., who was recognized as a refugee in 2016, acted alone and posed no further threat to the city.

Ongoing investigation

Investigation underway, no explosives found in vehicle

Authorities investigated the area around the vehicle for possible explosives but found none. A police operation was also carried out in Bernburg, where the suspect reportedly resided. The suspect had rented the car shortly before the attack and had no known Islamist background. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his condolences on the social media platform X, saying, "My thoughts are with the victims and their relatives."

Horrifying video of the crash

Global response

International leaders express shock and solidarity

The Saudi government condemned the violence and extended solidarity with Germany. French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed shock and shared in Germany's grief. Since an Islamist extremist attacker crashed a vehicle into a crowd of people attending the Berlin Christmas market in 2016, leaving 13 people dead and numerous others injured, maintaining market security has been a significant concern. The Magdeburg market was shut after the incident.