Sydney's iconic New Year's Eve fireworks are at risk of cancellation due to ongoing industrial action by rail unions.

The unions, representing 13,000 workers, are demanding a 32% pay rise over four years and a 35-hour work week, among other things.

The potential cancellation could cost the economy $98 million, while the event's organizers could face up to $6 million in costs.

Sydney's iconic New Year's Eve fireworks risk cancellation; know why

By Chanshimla Varah 08:21 pm Dec 20, 202408:21 pm

What's the story Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks are at risk of being canceled this year due to rail union strikes. Karen Webb, the New South Wales police commissioner, said she was mulling a proposal to cancel the fireworks, expressing "grave concerns" about the safety of commuters owing to train unions' ongoing industrial action. Webb highlighted that if train services are disrupted, it would pose a significant risk as around 250,000 people depend on them for exit from Sydney after the event.

Legal developments

Court ruling and government response to potential disruption

Webb's statement comes after a federal court overturned a temporary injunction against ongoing industrial action by rail unions. In response, the NSW government has promised to "take every possible measure" to ensure Sydney's train network runs smoothly during Christmas and New Year's Eve. They have filed a request with the Fair Work Commission to suspend or terminate industrial action "to protect New Year's Eve and stop rail disruption."

Financial fallout

Economic impact and union's response to potential cancelation

The possible cancellation of the fireworks could cost the economy $98 million, according to Business NSW. The council organizing the event could also face costs of up to $6 million if it is canceled. However, Rail Tram and Bus Union state secretary Toby Warnes assured planned actions would minimally impact services on New Year's Eve due to increased staffing. He slammed Webb's comments as an attempt to bolster the government's legal efforts against industrial action.

Wage dispute

Ongoing negotiations and demands from rail unions

The combined rail unions, representing 13,000 rail workers, are demanding a 32% pay rise over four years. This equates to an 8% yearly raise, as well as a 35-hour work week with no pay reduction. Union members are also advocating for an additional 1% employer contribution to their superannuation, as well as the inclusion of superannuation payments for all hours worked and during parental leave. The government, in turn, has offered a 9.5% increase over three years.