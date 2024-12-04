Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon is teaming up with Anthropic to create the world's largest AI supercomputer, the Rainer project, powered by Amazon's latest AI chip, Trainium 2.

Amazon partners with Anthropic to build world's largest AI supercomputer

By Mudit Dube 12:10 pm Dec 04, 202412:10 pm

What's the story Amazon has partnered with OpenAI rival Anthropic to build one of the world's most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputers. The project, dubbed Rainer, was announced by Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Matt Garman at the company's Re:Invent conference in Las Vegas. Once completed, the supercomputer will be five times bigger than the cluster powering Anthropic's current most powerful model.

Tech specs

Amazon's AI supercomputer to feature latest AI training chip

The Rainer project will boast hundreds of thousands of Amazon's latest AI training chip, Trainium 2. This will make it the largest AI machine in the world once completed. Garman also announced that Trainium 2 will be generally available in Trn2 UltraServer clusters, optimized for training frontier AI. Notably, these new AWS clusters are expected to be 30-40% cheaper than those with NVIDIA's GPUs.

Strategic moves

Amazon's investment in Anthropic and focus on AI tools

So far in 2024, Amazon has invested $8 billion into Anthropic and launched a suite of tools via an AWS platform called Bedrock. These tools will help companies harness and manage generative AI. The company has also launched new Nova AI models with a focus on affordability. At the Re:Invent conference, Amazon also showcased its next-generation training chip, Trainium 3. It is expected to deliver four times the performance of its current chip and will be available in late 2025.