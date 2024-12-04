Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple Music's Replay 2024 feature offers users and artists new insights.

Users can track their listening habits, see their ranking among listeners, and even generate a playlist of their most-played songs.

Artists can access data about their audience engagement, including listener count and most popular cities.

Replay 2024 is accessible from the Home tab

Apple Music Replay: Check your ranking among millions of listeners

By Mudit Dube 10:52 am Dec 04, 202410:52 am

What's the story Apple Music has brought back its annual recap, Replay 2024, with improved accessibility and new insights. The feature is now directly accessible from within the app for users running iOS 18.1 or later versions. It can be accessed from the Home, New, and Search tabs of the app. For those on older iOS versions, the yearly stats can still be accessed on the Apple Replay website as before.

Enhanced features

Replay 2024 offers new insights for users

Replay 2024 gives users a bunch of new insights. It shows if they have made it to the list of top 500 or 1,000 listeners for a particular genre or artist. The feature also shows the longest streak of consecutive days a user has used Apple Music, and monthly summaries of top artists, albums, and songs over the year.

User control

Apple Music Replay 2024: Here's how to access it

Replay 2024 also lets you track your listening habits over time. You can see how many consecutive months you've listened to your top artist and when you started listening to your top song, artist, or album of the year. In case of unwanted songs or artists appearing in your Replay due to account sharing, Apple Music business manager David Emery has provided instructions to prevent them from affecting the results.

Artist insights

New features for artists on Apple Music

Apple is also introducing new Replay features for artists. These would let them see and share stats like the total minutes users have spent listening to their music this year, their listener count, the cities where they are most popular, and their most-Shazamed song. This move would give artists valuable data about their audience engagement on the platform.

Top hits

Apple Music's most-played songs of 2024

Apple Music users can also generate a playlist of their most-played songs in 2024. The stats and the playlist will be finalized in January. For those curious about music from the past, Replays from previous years are still available, a feature Spotify does not offer with Wrapped. This year, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" was the most-listened-to song on Apple Music overall while Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things," was the most Shazamed song.