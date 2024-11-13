Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is set to launch a smart home display in 2025, featuring a new OS, proximity sensors, and the Handoff feature for seamless task transitions across devices.

Apple's smart home display coming in 2025: What to expect

09:57 am Nov 13, 2024

What's the story Apple is said to be working on a six-inch smart home display, code-named J490, which will serve as a command center for the home. The device, which could be launched as early as March 2025, will come with a built-in camera and speakers. It will support Siri and Apple Intelligence voice control, along with intercom sessions through FaceTime software. The display will provide users a centralized way to control HomeKit-compatible devices like lights, security cameras, sensors, and thermostats.

Apple's smart display: A blend of watchOS and StandBy mode

The smart home display will have thick boarders and a rechargeable battery. It will operate on a new OS that combines elements from the Apple Watch OS and iPhone's recently launched StandBy mode. The device will use sensors to detect a person's proximity to the screen, adjusting its display content accordingly. It is also expected to support Handoff feature, allowing users to continue tasks across different devices seamlessly.

Apple's smart display to offer versatile mounting options

Apple has designed the smart home display with multiple bases for versatile mounting. It can be wall-mounted or placed on a countertop using a stand with extra speakers. The company is also working on a premium version featuring a robotic arm capable of tilting and spinning its screen. This advanced model could cost up to $1,000 depending on the components used, while display-only device will be priced competitively with existing market products.

Apple's smart display to come pre-loaded with apps

The smart home display will be pre-loaded with apps for web browsing, listening to news updates, playing music, and accessing notes as well as calendar information. The device can even turn into a slideshow display for your photos. This new smart home display is part of Apple's broader strategy to expand its hardware portfolio. However, the company has cautioned investors about potential profitability challenges with future products, suggesting they may not be as lucrative as the iPhone.