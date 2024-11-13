Summarize Simplifying... In short After a three-month break, Greg Brockman is back as the president of OpenAI, a company now valued at $157 billion.

His return follows the departure of several top executives during his absence.

His return follows the departure of several top executives during his absence.

Brockman, a long-time ally of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, had previously taken a sabbatical for the first time since co-founding the company in 2015.

By Mudit Dube 09:39 am Nov 13, 2024

What's the story After a three-month-long sabbatical, OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman has returned to his position as president. He announced the end of his "longest vacation" and said he was excited to be back at work at OpenAI. The news comes after the company witnessed a string of executive exits amid controversies surrounding its shift to a for-profit company and the dissolution of some safety teams.

Company changes

OpenAI's valuation and executive departures

Brockman's return comes just as OpenAI closed its latest funding round, valuing the company at $157 billion. During his absence, a number of top executives had left the firm. These included Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati, research chief Bob McGrew, and research vice president Barret Zoph. Brockman had announced in August that he was taking a sabbatical to "relax" for the "first time" since helping found OpenAI nine years ago.

Leadership dynamics

Brockman's relationship with OpenAI CEO

Notably, Brockman has been a long-time supporter of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who was briefly dismissed and quickly reinstated last year. The company was founded in 2015 as a non-profit, with Brockman as Chief Technology Officer and Altman as CEO. After Altman's brief removal, Brockman announced his resignation in a post on X, saying he was shocked and disappointed at the board's decision.