The smallest apartment covers 9,500 square feet

Gurugram: Cheapest apartment in this luxury housing project costs ₹75cr!

What's the story Luxury apartments in Gurugram, which cost a whopping ₹75 crore each, have sent social media into a frenzy. The conversation was started by Abhinav Kukreja, who posted about DLF's new high-end project on social media platform X. The smallest apartment in this project covers 9,500 square feet, and is likely to be sold for approximately ₹80,000 per square foot.

DLF's luxury project comes with amenities like a private theater, games room, an ice bath area, and spa facilities. The apartments start at a price of around ₹75 crore or $9 million. Kukreja couldn't believe the high pricing and wrote, "Can't believe they cooked this in Gurugram." His post has sparked comparisons with global real estate markets and raised concerns over affordability.

Social media users compare Gurugram's luxury apartments with global properties

The exorbitant price tag of these luxury apartments has drawn comparisons with Dubai and Italy. One user pointed out the choice between "₹75 crore for a Gurugram apartment or an apartment of the same size in the tallest and poshest building in the world, Burj Khalifa." Another said, "You can get a facing view in Italy for the same price with much better facilities." These comments underline the issue of exorbitant real estate pricing in India.

A symbol of India's escalating real estate prices

The online discussion further highlighted affordability issues, with one user saying, "For $1.2 million, you could get an apartment in Manhattan near Times Square." Another pointed out that it is "cheaper to buy housing abroad than in India." These comments reflect a growing apprehension about skyrocketing property prices in urban centers like Gurugram, and a wider concern about the state of India's real estate market.