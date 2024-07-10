In brief Simplifying... In brief Sam Altman's new ride, the Koenigsegg Regera, is a marvel of luxury and innovation.

This hypercar, meaning "to reign" in Swedish, can reach over 400km/h in under 29 seconds thanks to its hybrid powertrain with a total output of 1,797hp.

With its increasing value, models have sold for up to $3.7 million in private sales, reflecting its unique blend of performance and prestige.

The Koenigsegg Regera is a limited-production hybrid hypercar

Lesser-known facts about Sam Altman's new ride, the Koenigsegg Regera

By Akash Pandey 04:24 pm Jul 10, 2024

What's the story Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has been spotted driving a luxurious Koenigsegg Regera hypercar, which is priced around $3.7 million (nearly ₹30.7 crore) in private sales. The sighting has stirred excitement among car enthusiasts and tech aficionados alike. The Koenigsegg Regera is a limited-production hybrid hypercar known for its record-breaking performance and engineering. Koenigsegg has made only 85 models of this hypercar since its launch, making it a rare and sought-after possession.

Hypercar details

Regera highlights Altman's preference for high performance and exclusivity

Altman's choice of the Koenigsegg Regera reflects his appreciation for luxury and innovation. The Regera means "to reign" or "to rule" in Swedish. Unveiled at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, the hypercar is recognized as an automotive engineering marvel worldwide.

Impressive specs

Record-breaking performance: Over 400km/h in under 29 seconds

The Koenigsegg Regera boasts a total power output of 1,797hp through its hybrid powertrain. It features a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a 5.0-liter displacement that produces up to 1,100hp on regular fuel and 1,500hp on E85 biofuel. Its unique single-speed Koenigsegg-designed transmission allows it to accelerate from 0 to 401km/h and back in just under 29 seconds, setting a world record.

Auctions and valuation

Regera fetches up to $3.7 million in private sales

The value of the Koenigsegg Regera has been increasing recently, with models selling for as much as $3.7 million in private sales. Ontario-based car auction company RM Sotheby's recently estimated the vehicle's worth between €2 million and €2.6 million (₹17.3 crore to ₹22.5 crore). A 2021 model with 990km on gauge sold for $2.74 million (₹22.7 crore) at an auction. Another 2021 model with just 45km fetched an astounding $3.7 million (₹30.7 crore) in a private sale in Los Angeles.

Take a look at Altman driving his Regera