In brief Simplifying... In brief The 2024 BYD Atto 3, debuting at ₹25L, is ₹9 lakh cheaper than its predecessor. It offers two battery pack options, with the larger one delivering a driving range of 521km.

The SUV comes with a host of features including a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch touchscreen, and a 360-degree camera, among others.

Safety features include 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, and hill descent control.

The new model also introduces a 'Cosmos Black' color option. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new variants are currently up for pre-bookings

₹9 lakh cheaper! 2024 BYD Atto 3 debuts at ₹25L

By Akash Pandey 02:11 pm Jul 10, 202402:11 pm

What's the story BYD has introduced updated Atto 3 EV in India, starting at ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Chinese electric car first arrived in India in 2022. At the time, it was priced at ₹33.99 lakh for the solo Superior trim. The updated Atto 3 now comes in three variants: Dynamic (base), Premium (mid), and Superior (top). You can reserve the EV by paying a token amount of ₹50,000, with deliveries expected to commence in the coming weeks.

Model specifications

Take a look at the battery and range

The Dynamic variant of the BYD Atto 3 features a 49.92kWh battery pack, while the latter two are equipped with a larger 60.48kWh unit. The smaller battery pack is claimed to deliver 468km on a single charge, while the larger one provides a driving range of 521km (ARAI-certified figures). Charging from zero to 80% takes just 50 minutes using a fast charger. The SUV also offers a new color option named 'Cosmos Black,' expanding its total color choices to four.

Design details

Features of the new variants

The BYD Atto 3 boasts an extensive list of features across its variants, with no significant omissions that could sway a buying decision. The Dynamic variant excludes features like ADAS, electric tailgate, multi-color ambient lighting, and an 8-speaker sound system. Meanwhile, the mid-spec Premium only lacks ADAS and adaptive headlights. Despite these differences, both variants offer amenities like a panoramic sunroof, 6-way powered driver seat, electric ORVMs, a 12.8-inch touchscreen, wireless charger, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree camera.

Safety features

No compromise on basic safety requirements

The safety equipment on the Dynamic and Premium models, except for ADAS features, mirrors that of the top variant, including 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX mounts, and hill descent control. Both variants maintain a premium feel with matching exterior LED lighting and synthetic leather seats. While the base model features slightly smaller 17-inch alloys, the higher variants, including both Premium and Superior, sport 18-inch wheels.