OpenAI's Sam Altman marries best friend in intimate ceremony

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:25 pm Jan 11, 202407:25 pm

Oliver Mulherin is a software engineer

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (38) and his best friend Oliver Mulherin (30) have tied the knot in a cozy Hawaiian ceremony. The exclusive event took place near Altman's island home yesterday, with a small gathering of loved ones in attendance. The couple shared their joyous news via an Instagram post, where Mulherin wrote, "married my best friend and love of my life."

A family affair with brother Jack Altman officiating

The nuptials were led by Sam's brother, Jack Altman, who is the founder and former CEO of Lattice. It is a company focused on employee performance management software. Jack's involvement in the wedding showcased the strong family bond. The newlyweds donned matching outfits, sporting white shirts, light beige pants, and white sneakers.

Everything to know about Mulherin

Back in September last year, Altman announced that he and Mulherin wanted to have kids soon. They were also seen at a White House dinner together. Interestingly, Mulherin, a software engineering graduate from the University of Melbourne, seems to have a keen interest in AI. He has worked on AI projects about language detection, and his expertise lies in the realm of Internet-of-Things (IOT).

Warm wishes from the tech community

Upon revealing their wedding on Instagram, the tech community showered the couple with warm wishes. Notable figures such as Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos's fiancée, and tech entrepreneurs Alexandr Wang, Shervin Pishevar, Zen Matoshi, and Adrian Aoun, among others, extended their wishes.

